A massive fire destroyed two units of puffed and flattened rice factories located at Dukli Industrial Area in Agartala due to a gas pipeline leak of Tripura Natural Gas Company Ltd (TNGCL) in the early hours of Sunday.

Immediately after the incident, the owners of the factories, Prangopal Saha and Sanjit Saha, started screaming upon witnessing the fire, prompting people from nearby factories to rush to the scene.

Soon after the incident, personnel from Tripura Fire Service and Emergency Services arrived at the spot with 10 fire tenders.

"A massive fire incident occurred at the industrial estate. When we arrived, we found gas leaking. Ten fire tenders were dispatched from different fire stations. The fire was caused by the gas leak. However, TNGCL officials managed to stop the gas connection and we have also doused the fire after a long hassle," said a fire service personnel.

Following the devastating incident, the Chairman of the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDC), Nabadal Banik, Managing Director Vishwasree B, and other officials rushed to the site.

Speaking with reporters, Chairman of TIDC Nabadal Banik estimated the approximate loss to be more than Rs 50 lakh.

"Two units of puffed and flattened rice factories owned by Prangopal Saha and Sanjit Saha, from where they exported puffed rice not only within Tripura but also outside the state, caught fire late last night and were reduced to ashes. Immediately after receiving the information, all officials, including Fire and Emergency Services and Tripura Police, rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, which took a long time. Massive destruction occurred. We are assessing the damage. As the units are covered under insurance, we are assuring them of assistance in every possible way. However, the destruction is estimated to be more than Rs 50 lakh," he added.