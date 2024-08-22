A massive landslide claimed the lives of seven people, including a 3-year-old child, after it buried their house in Gardang under the Santirbazar sub-division of Tripura’s South District.

According to sources, heavy rain triggered the landslide in Ashwini Tripura village under Gardang Panchayat this morning, resulting in the tragic deaths of members of two families.

So far, six bodies have been recovered, while efforts are underway to retrieve the remaining body. The victims have been identified as Umacharan Tripura (25), Mandira Tripura (23), Prasenjit Tripura (21), Ajay Tripura (16), Rakesh Tripura (18), Jyotika Tripura (21), and Kumtuisa Tripura (3).



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Local residents, along with authorities, are working to recover the final body. Some other family members have sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.

One injured victim said yesterday late at night all of a sudden a landslide occurred. 'A total of seven persons died. Six bodies were recovered.

Among them three are my sons, one daughter-in-law, one granddaughter, my younger brother and his wife died,' he said. Due to rain in Tripura since August 19, massive floods have affected the state causing around 2000 landslides.

The state has also recorded 10 deaths soon after the floods created havoc in the state.