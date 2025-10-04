Mayer Gaman brings communities together; durga puja celebrations end safely: CM Manik Saha

Durga Puja celebrations praised for harmony and cultural vibrancy

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday lauded this year’s Durga Puja celebrations, highlighting the peaceful and beautiful conclusion of festivities throughout the state. Speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Mayer Gaman 2025’ programme, held in front of Maharani Tulsibati Girls’ School in Agartala, Dr. Saha underscored the event’s significance as a cultural highlight for Tripura. The Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department organised the gathering, now established as an annual tradition, and Dr. Saha extended greetings on the occasions of Bijoya and Dussehra to all attendees. He drew attention to the positive atmosphere maintained during the festival, noting broad community involvement and the government’s efforts to foster unity and order during such events.

Continuity and organisation of the event

Reflecting on the origins and progression of the 'Mayer Gaman' carnival, Dr. Saha explained the shift of location and the intent behind the celebration’s aesthetic approach. “This carnival has been organised for four years. The first two editions took place in front of City Centre, and since last year, after discussions with all stakeholders, it has been held at Tulsibati School. Our aim is to celebrate Puja in an aesthetic, beautiful, and orderly environment, making it one of the flagship activities of the ICA Department,” Dr. Saha said. The continuity of the event was achieved through collaborative discussions with ministers and stakeholders, ensuring the preservation of important local traditions.

Promoting tradition and cultural enrichment

The Chief Minister commended the participation of children from both Jati and Janajati communities, whose performances enriched the celebrations. “Such initiatives not only celebrate our traditions but also strengthen communal harmony and enrich our cultural heritage. The government is committed to supporting and promoting such activities,” he added. The emphasis on vibrant cultural displays and inclusivity underscored the administration’s dedication to nurturing Tripura’s diverse heritage through sustained governmental support.

Historical significance and commitment to heritage

Dr. Saha highlighted the historical importance of the event’s venue, tracing its origins to the princely era when idol immersion processions began at the site. He stated, “After assuming responsibility for the ICA Department, I consulted with fellow ministers and stakeholders, and everyone agreed to continue this tradition from this historic site,” he said. By maintaining established customs and involving multiple sectors of society, the government aims to ensure that the roots of Tripura’s culture remain strong and accessible for future generations.

Broader impact and communal unity

Addressing the wider meaning of Bijoya and Dussehra, Dr. Saha remarked, “These festivals are not limited to Hinduism alone; their spirit and celebration are appreciated globally. Whether it is Durga Puja or Mayer Gaman, the state government is committed to fostering the growth of art, culture, and literature in Tripura.” He also pointed out the growing enthusiasm among Janajati communities and their positive impact on the state’s socio-economic landscape. “This year too, like last year, the celebrations concluded peacefully and beautifully, reflecting the unity and cultural vibrancy of our state,” he concluded.