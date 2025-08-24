Mayer Gaman on October 4, Tripura CM asks clubs to avoid sound pollution, no forceful subscription

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 24 urged people to ensure that this year’s Mayer Gaman becomes a grand success, saying the mega event has the potential to boost tourism and showcase Tripura’s cultural vibrancy at the national level.



The Chief Minister informed that Mayer Gaman 2025 will be held on October 4. He was speaking at a preparatory meeting at the Muktadhara Auditorium, convened by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, to review arrangements for Mayer Gaman and the Sharad Samman program during Durga Puja.



“Last year’s event gave us many lessons. We must identify the gaps and fix them. Proper numbering of idols, smooth coordination with clubs, and effective management by police at road crossings are essential. Ongoing drain works must be completed quickly, and potholes repaired at the earliest,” Dr. Saha said.



He stressed strict compliance with safety measures. “Idol height, decorations, and lighting must follow prescribed limits. TSECL should check clubs’ electricity usage to prevent illegal hook lines. Fire and Emergency Services must stay on alert, and ambulances with medical experts should be stationed at designated spots. Women police will also be deployed to ensure safety,” the Chief Minister added.



Highlighting the significance of the carnival, CM Saha said, “I want the whole nation to know about Tripura’s Mayer Gaman. Such a festival not only strengthens social harmony but also promotes tourism. Clubs should introduce unique features to make the carnival more attractive.”



He further cautioned against forceful collection of subscriptions, directing the police and administration to act strictly if such cases arise.



“Durga Puja remains the biggest festival of Tripura. People eagerly wait for Mayer Gaman, and together we must make it truly remarkable this year,” Dr. Saha said.