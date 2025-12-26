MBA student from Tripura succumbs to injuries after knife attack in Dehradun

A 24-year-old Chakma student from Tripura, identified as Angel Chakma, succumbed to his injuries, after battling for life for more than two weeks following a brutal knife attack in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of students from the Northeast in other parts of the country.

Angel Chakma, an MBA student, was allegedly attacked along with his brother by a group of assailants on December 9 after they protested against racial slurs hurled at them. According to the victim’s younger brother, Michael Chakma, the assailants, who were reportedly in an inebriated condition, began harassing the brothers based on their appearance, using racial slurs such as “Nepali”, “Chinese”, “Chinki”, and “momos”.

The attackers allegedly stabbed Angel multiple times with knives, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to Graphic Era Hospital in Dehradun, where he remained admitted to the Intensive Care Unit since the day of the incident. Despite continuous medical intervention, his condition deteriorated, and he breathed his last in the early hours of 26 December.

Police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Avinash Negi, Shaurya Rajput, Suraj Khawas, Ayush Badoni, and Sumit. Investigations are underway, and efforts are on to trace the prime suspect involved in the attack.

According to family sources, Angel Chakma was a resident of Debrampara in Agartala and hailed from Pecharthal in North Tripura district, where his extended family resides. His mortal remains will be flown to Agartala, after which the body will be taken to Debrampara and later to Pecharthal for the last rites.

Family members said Angel’s father is a Border Security Force constable currently posted in Manipur. The family has demanded strict punishment for all those involved in the crime, stressing that justice must not be delayed.

Political leaders and student bodies have strongly condemned the killing. Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Debbarma expressed deep grief over the incident, stating in a social media post that while the world was celebrating Christmas, Tripura and the Chakma community lost Angel Chakma. He added that although Angel is no more, his murderers are yet to be convicted and justice must be ensured.

Chakma student organisations have termed the incident a grave failure of law and order and called for a transparent and time-bound investigation. They also expressed concern that while 5 accused have been arrested, the prime accused is reportedly still absconding.