MDoNER secretary reviews key projects in Tripura, chairs high-level development meeting in Agartala

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), chaired a high-level review meeting in Agartala to assess the progress of major development initiatives in Tripura.

The meeting was held at the State Guest House and was attended by J K Sinha along with senior officials from the state and central governments.

According to sources, the discussions focused on the status of major infrastructure and tourism projects funded by MDoNER, besides reviewing other priority programmes aimed at accelerating regional growth. Officials examined implementation timelines, identified bottlenecks, and discussed measures to speed up project execution.

Special emphasis was laid on improving connectivity, enhancing Tripura’s tourism potential, and ensuring effective utilisation of central funds. The review meeting also reflected the Centre’s continued focus on boosting socio-economic development in Tripura and the wider Northeast region.

Officials noted that close coordination between the Centre and the state government remains essential for translating policy initiatives into tangible benefits on the ground. The meeting concluded with a renewed push to fast-track ongoing projects and strengthen delivery mechanisms so that development reaches communities efficiently.