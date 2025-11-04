Media vital for transparency and accountability: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 4 underscored the vital role of the media in promoting transparency and strengthening the link between the government and the public.

Speaking at the inauguration of a three-day media workshop at the Agartala Press Club, Saha said truthful and objective journalism builds public trust and enhances good governance. “The media plays an indispensable role in connecting the government with the people. With their active participation, we can ensure a more transparent and reliable system of governance,” he said.

The event, jointly organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department and the Agartala Press Club, brought together journalists from print, electronic, web and photo media across the state.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to press freedom, Saha said he avoids interference in media functioning. “Whenever I come across breaking news—especially on law and order—I immediately seek information and take necessary action,” he noted, adding that a strong monitoring system helps resolve issues more efficiently.

He urged journalists to uphold professionalism, objectivity and sensitivity in their work, pointing out that “journalists shoulder greater responsibility and accountability than ordinary citizens.”

Highlighting the importance of effective law enforcement, Saha said strong monitoring ensures better implementation of existing laws. He referred to a recent Defence Department seminar on cybercrime awareness, describing such initiatives as crucial for building a secure and informed society.

Acknowledging the constructive role of the press, Saha said media scrutiny helps the government identify areas for improvement. “The media highlights where the government is lacking, and this helps us serve people better. Our government is fully committed to ensuring good governance for every citizen,” he stated.

The inaugural session was attended by ICA Director Bimbisar Bhattacharya, Agartala Press Club President Pranab Sarkar, Secretary Ramakanta Dey and several prominent media professionals.

The workshop will run till November 6 and feature sessions aimed at strengthening journalistic skills and promoting responsible reporting.