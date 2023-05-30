In a remarkable feat, medical colleges in Tripura have achieved widespread acclaim for their exceptional performance in the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program, surpassing other institutions in the Northeast region.

During the recently concluded Zonal Task Force meeting in Guwahati, the progress of both government and private medical colleges in the region was thoroughly assessed across several indicators of the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program. As a result, Tripura emerged as the frontrunner, showcasing remarkable achievements in combating tuberculosis.

Agartala Government Medical College, GB Pant Hospital, and Tripura Medical College stood out in five key areas of the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program in 2022, according to the evaluation. These areas encompassed the number of TB patients enrolled in medical colleges compared to the total enrolled TB patients in the state, the number of TB patients enrolled in medical colleges compared to the total enrolled children TB patients in the state, the number of TB patients enrolled in medical colleges compared to the total enrolled children TB patients in the state, excluding lungs, CBINAT training under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program for machine-based tuberculosis testing, and the detection of diabetes and HIV disease among tuberculosis patients in the state.

The esteemed gathering at the Zonal Task Force meeting in Guwahati witnessed the presence of distinguished medical professionals and experts, including Dr. Tapan Majumder, Professor of Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital and Specialist in Microbiology, Dr. Shib Shekhar Dutta from Tripura Medical College, and Dr. Nupur Debbarma, the State Officer of the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program. Additionally, representatives from the World Health Organization, including Dr. Sanjib Jha, Consultant of the organization, were also in attendance.