Meth worth Rs 2 crore seized in Tripura; four apprehended

The Assam Rifles, along with Customs officials carried out a joint operation which led to the recovery of a large consignment of narcotics on August 21.

During the operation, the joint team intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Wagonr (Registration No. TR 04 F0698) and on thorough search, 2 large packets of Methamphetamine (total 20,000 tablets weighing 2 Kg), valued at approximately Rs 2 crores in the international market, were recovered.

The driver of the vehicle, along with three individuals were also apprehended.

The seized contraband and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles, in close synergy with other enforcement agencies, remains committed to combating illegal activities and ensuring peace and security in the region.