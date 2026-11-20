The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for deployment in Tripura ahead of the local body elections scheduled for November 27, 2026, to strengthen security arrangements and ensure peaceful polling.

The additional deployment comprises 13 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 12 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF). The forces will be available to the state with immediate effect and will remain deployed until December 2.

Earlier, State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen had said that 14 companies of CAPF would be deployed for the elections. The State Election Commission subsequently approached the MHA seeking an additional 25 companies, citing security requirements.

The CPI(M) and Congress had also demanded adequate deployment of central forces, insisting that CAPF personnel be stationed at every polling station to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.