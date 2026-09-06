MHA team to visit Tripura next week for fast-track implementation of Tripartite agreement

The Centre is set to intensify efforts to implement the Tripartite Agreement aimed at addressing long-pending issues concerning the indigenous people of Tripura, with a high-level delegation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) expected to visit the state next week for detailed consultations.

The development follows a recent high-level meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha and TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, where discussions were held on expediting the implementation of the agreement.

According to state government sources, the MHA delegation is expected to hold detailed discussions with the Tripura government, TIPRA Motha representatives and other stakeholders to review the progress of commitments made under the agreement and identify issues requiring immediate attention.

The Tripartite Agreement was signed in March 2024 between the Centre, the Tripura government and TIPRA Motha with the stated objective of addressing issues related to the political, economic, social, cultural and constitutional rights of Tripura’s indigenous population.

Sources within TIPRA Motha said the proposed visit assumes significance as the Centre seeks to move beyond the agreement framework and translate its commitments into concrete measures. The consultations are expected to focus on pending issues and work towards a time-bound roadmap for implementation.

The development comes at a politically significant juncture in Tripura, where relations between the BJP-led government and TIPRA Motha remain closely linked to the implementation of the agreement and the broader question of indigenous rights.

The visit by the MHA delegation is being viewed as a fresh push by the Centre to accelerate the implementation process and address outstanding issues through direct consultations with key stakeholders.