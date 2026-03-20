Militant operative arrested in Tripura; Plot to target Police vehicles, loot arms foiled

An active member of the banned militant outfit Tripura United National Front (TUNF) was arrested in North Tripura district, police said on March 20.



The arrest comes two days after the declaration of results of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.



According to Tripura Police, the accused — identified as Vanlal Liana Reang (48), also known as Ornojoy Reang and “Pastor” was initially detained by a patrolling team of the 13th Battalion of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) on the Damchera–Kanchanpur road due to suspicious movement.



Police said the accused was wanted in connection with a case registered at Vanghmun Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosive Substances Act. Following the recovery of incriminating materials linked to TUNF and confirmation of his involvement in the case, he was formally arrested and handed over to the local police station.



Investigators revealed that the militant group was allegedly planning acts of sabotage and bomb attacks targeting police vehicles, with the intention of killing security personnel and looting arms and ammunition.



“Incriminating materials, including TUNF organisational seals and digital evidence, have been recovered from his possession,” a police official said. Earlier, explosives such as electric detonators and Neogol-90 had also been seized in connection with the case.



Police said further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other associates and dismantle the militant network operating in the region.