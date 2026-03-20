Milk production rises in Tripura; Govt steps up push for dairy self-sufficiency

Milk production in Tripura has witnessed a steady rise over the past three financial years, with the state government intensifying efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in the dairy sector, Animal Resources Development Minister Sudhangshu Das informed the Assembly.



In a written reply to questions raised by MLAs Nirmal Biswas and Sudip Roy Barman, the minister stated that the state produced 230,115 metric tonnes of milk in 2022–23. The figure increased to 247,305 metric tonnes in 2023–24 and further rose to 263,690 metric tonnes in 2024–25.



Despite the growth, the state’s current annual demand for milk stands at 303,480 metric tonnes, leaving a production gap that the government aims to bridge through targeted interventions.



To boost output, the department has implemented multiple schemes, including artificial insemination programmes, livestock nutrition and feed development initiatives, and specialised training for personnel involved in breeding services. The government is also establishing “Gokul Gram” centres and distributing high-yield crossbred calves to farmers.



Under the Chief Minister’s Improved Cattle Project, sex-sorted semen is being used in artificial insemination to increase the birth rate of female calves, thereby enhancing milk production capacity. The use of superior genetic material is also improving the overall quality of livestock in the state.



Additionally, under the Chief Minister’s Animal Resources Development Yojana, balanced nutrition is being provided to calves. In the current financial year, around 8,000 calves have been brought under proper nutritional management. Farmers are also being trained in green fodder cultivation and scientific animal nutrition practices to improve productivity.



The minister further said that unemployed youth engaged in artificial insemination services are being incentivised for calf births and provided with regular skill development training. New trainees are also being inducted into the programme.



Efforts are also underway to improve indigenous breeds and promote scientific breeding practices. To encourage dairy farmers, the department organises events such as calf rallies and milk production competitions, with awards given to top performers.



The government maintains that these combined measures will help Tripura gradually close the demand-supply gap and move towards dairy self-sufficiency.