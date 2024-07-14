Tripura remained largely unaffected by the 12-hour bandh called by the Left Front on Sunday. The bandh was declared in response to the tragic death of CPIM candidate for Zilla Parishad in the Three-tier Panchayat election, Badal Shil, who was attacked by alleged BJP miscreants on Saturday.

Despite being called as a mark of protest and a call for solidarity against the ruling party's alleged mismanagement, the public response was minimal. "Traffic in Agartala city and other parts of the state was normal from the early hours of the day. As it was Sunday, the people were less and everything was normal. It failed to impact public life," said a Tripura Police official.

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The bandh was intended to be a significant political statement, but it was overshadowed by the ongoing Kharchi Puja festivities and the general hustle and bustle of a regular Sunday. Throughout the city, markets, shops, and public places operated as usual. In the fairground area, there were minor disruptions as some student youth attempted to block motorists, but these efforts did not gain widespread support.

The central bus stands, including Chandrapur Inter-state bus terminus, Nagerjala, and Radhanagar, were functioning normally, with long-distance buses departing without interruption. Residents and visitors were seen heading to the Chaturdash Devta Mandir from early morning, using various modes of transport such as buses and autos. The festive mood and the routine activities of the day clearly took precedence over the bandh.