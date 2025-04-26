Tripura BJP Mahila Morcha President Mimi Majumder on Saturday said that a large number of minority women have come forward in support of the One Nation, One Election initiative during a discussion session held in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Majumder said, "Today we held a discussion on One Nation, One Election with women, and a good number of minority women were present. The support we witnessed was overwhelming."

She noted that India had followed the One Nation, One Election model earlier, but the practice was discontinued. "The issue was brought back into focus under the leadership of former President Ramnath Kovind. During today's discussion, we observed that the majority supported the move, citing that it will help save time, manpower, money, and other valuable resources," she added.

Majumder further said that frequent elections reduce the effective time for governance. “If a government is formed for five years, most of its time is spent preparing for and facing elections. That leaves very little room to work for the people’s welfare and the state’s development.”

Highlighting the participation of minority women, she said, “Today’s gathering was amazing. The minority women have shown their determination to wipe out communist influence. We have already seen in Uttar Pradesh how minority women voted for the BJP and are now witnessing real development.”

Majumder emphasized that the BJP remains committed to addressing people's issues and ensuring that both state and central government benefits reach every citizen, especially the marginalized.