Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar claimed that the statement of incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on the law and order situation is certainly defending the miscreants for which they are feeling secure and intensified attacks on opposition political parties.

Sarkar who is also the leader of the Opposition CPIM came after he met two CPIM party workers who sustained severe injuries on November 20 when alleged BJP-backed miscreants attacked them.

“In Camper Bazaar a rally and gathering of CPIM were supposed to take place and for which our party workers sought permission from police but police denied it. However when around 20 party workers didn’t get the permission and were en route to their homes more than 40 miscreants believed to be BJP backed, all of a sudden came and attacked our party workers”, said Sarkar.

Sarkar claimed that the surprising thing was those who attacked the CPIM party supporters, came with rods, and bamboo and some of them were wearing hamlets and were covering their faces with clothes so that nobody can identify them.

“When I asked the victims who were admitted at GB Pant hospital about the miscreants, they told me that the miscreants came after covering their faces with clothes. This is what good governance of the BJP-IPFT government is. The Chief Minister who is also responsible for the Home department is informing the media that the law and order in Tripura are good. This is what example of good? I condemned such incidents and police should find criminals and arrest them”, said Mani.

He further claimed that he feels that the miscreants were encouraged after CM’s statement on Law and order.

“The miscreants were feeling secure and gained confidence as the CM is trying to defend them saying law and order is good. This is not good. We didn’t expect such things from him”, said Sarkar.