Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday (May 19) criticized the Trinamool Congress for unleashing terror in Bengal, likening the party in government to a carbon copy of the CPIM.



Saha said this while addressing a massive election campaign at the Mathurapur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.



“The CPIM ruled us for over 25 years, and Congress for 5 years. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we attained freedom in 2018 from their misrule. In West Bengal, people also sought change and trusted the Trinamool, which formed the government. But what we have seen is that Trinamool is the carbon copy of CPIM, with violence and crimes against women rampant everywhere,” said Dr. Saha.



He emphasized that this Lok Sabha election is crucial to strengthen PM Modi's leadership and set a direction for the country for the next 1000 years, focusing on development.



“People want to live in peace and tranquility. Everywhere in West Bengal, there is anarchy. From ministers to most Trinamool workers, everyone is earning lakhs of money. We used to believe that what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. But everything has changed. Bengal, once known for people like Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra, is now under misrule. Over 100 people have been killed here, and it continues while the government remains silent,” he said.



Saha further emphasized that people desire change and have faith in PM Modi.



“They believe and have faith in PM Modi, thinking only he can give them freedom. Even with a microscope, you can’t find the CPIM, and the prevailing fear of psychosis due to Trinamool indicates their imminent vanishing. People need not worry as we have guardians like Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda. People must come out to raise the slogan that this government is not needed. Our target is to win around 32 seats in Lok Sabha, which may increase. I am confident as we are receiving massive responses from people,” he added.