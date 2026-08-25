Missing Dimapur boy rescued in Agartala by Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles from Agartala rescued a 10-year-old boy, Joseph Mao, who had gone missing from Neisatuo Colony in Dimapur, Nagaland.

The child was located on August 23 by Assam Rifles personnel while he was travelling alone on a train from Dimapur. Rifleman Lawrance Hrangkhawl noticed the unaccompanied boy, who was carrying a school bag and was unable to provide his exact address or explain why he had boarded the train.

Showing alertness and presence of mind, Rifleman Hrangkhawl immediately informed his seniors and brought the child to the Assam Rifles location at Radhanagar in Agartala, Tripura, ensuring his safety.

Assam Rifles personnel subsequently initiated efforts to establish the boy's identity and trace his family.

During the verification process, they came across a missing-person appeal circulated on social media, through which the child's identity was confirmed and his parents were contacted and informed about his safe recovery.

The matter was also brought to the notice of the local police authorities for necessary coordination and the child's safe reunification with his family.