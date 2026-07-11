Mizoram CM keen to visit Tripura to resolve border dispute: Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 11, said his Mizoram counterpart Lalduhoma has expressed willingness to visit the state to resolve the long-pending inter-state boundary dispute between the two northeastern neighbours.

Speaking at a programme, Saha said he discussed the issue with Lalduhoma during the recent North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary session held in Shillong.

"During the recent NEC plenary session at Shillong, I spoke with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma over the inter-state boundary dispute and he agreed to resolve the issue. He is keen to visit our state to sort out the problem," Saha said.

Tripura shares a 107-km inter-state border with Mizoram's Mamit and Kolasib districts. The two states have a longstanding dispute over Phuldungsei village, which has witnessed occasional tensions between residents from both sides.

Saha said he suggested to the Mizoram chief minister that official-level discussions should be held first to examine the issues in detail.

According to the Tripura chief minister, the dispute can then be resolved amicably through talks between the two chief ministers following the official-level consultations.