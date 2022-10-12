Ahead of the Tripura assembly election, the Mizoram election commission has urged the Tripura election department to speed up the process of enrollment of Bru voters in the electoral roll.

David Liansanglura Pachuau, joint chief electoral officer, stated that he requested the Tripura Election Department to speed up the registration of the Bru voters from Mizoram.

It is to be mentioned here that, following the racial tensions brought on after the death of a Mizo forest officer by Bru militants in 1997, thousands of Bru voters had migrated to Tripura and have been living for the last twenty years residing in transit camps.

An agreement signed by the Union government in 2022 along with representatives of several Bru organizations which allowed over 35,000 displaced Bru tribals who were reluctant to return during repatriation to resettle permanently in Tripura.

The Mizoram voter list included up to 11,759 Bru voters who had been granted permission to relocate to Tripura.

Additionally, it was revealed that more than 5,000 Mizoram Brus had been added to the Tripura voter list, however, the electoral department's response time to remove requests was a time-consuming affair.

Since their inclusion on the Tripura electoral roster, 1,992 Bru voters with Mizoram roots have had their names removed from the state voter list.

It is to be mentioned here that, the Bru voters originally belonged to nine assembly constituencies in Mizoram.