Mizoram Minister inspects Tripura–Mizoram Natural Gas Pipeline Project in Agartala, project likely to complete by 2027

Mizoram’s Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Minister of State, Pu B. Lalchhanzova, on Wednesday, January 14 visited Agartala to review progress and study the implementation of the Tripura–Mizoram Natural Gas Pipeline Project, a key component of the North East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid.

During his visit, the Minister held detailed discussions with officials of Tripura Natural Gas Corporation Limited (TNGCL) and Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGCL). The delegation also inspected major natural gas installations, including PRAN Beverages (India) Pvt. Ltd., Tripura’s largest natural gas consumer, the Tripura Industrial Growth Centre, CNG stations, and the ONGC headquarters. The team further visited Subham Solitaire, a residential complex with around 330 households connected through piped natural gas for cooking.

Addressing officials and stakeholders, Pu B. Lalchhanzova said the visit aimed to understand Tripura’s natural gas usage model and explore how similar systems could be efficiently implemented in Mizoram. He highlighted that piped natural gas offers a cleaner, safer, and more efficient cooking solution, with applications extending across domestic, commercial, industrial, and transport sectors.

The Minister emphasized that reliable gas supply would be particularly beneficial for large-scale industries in Mizoram, contributing to economic growth and employment generation for unemployed youth. He encouraged workers and officials involved in the project to work with dedication and enthusiasm to ensure timely completion. Officials from IGCL and TNGCL expressed gratitude to the Mizoram Government for its continued cooperation and support.

As per project details, the natural gas pipeline will originate from the Panisagar Terminal in Tripura and terminate at a receiving terminal in Sihhmui, Mizoram. The 119.5-kilometre-long pipeline, with a diameter of one foot, will pass through Kanhmun, Zawlnuam, Kawrthah, Tuidam, Darlak, Mamit, and Lengte.

While IGCL will oversee the laying of the Panisagar–Sihhmui pipeline, TNGCL will be responsible for gas distribution and maintenance from the Sihhmui terminal to Aizawl city. Gas supply to Aizawl and other parts of Mizoram is planned to commence as soon as infrastructure is ready.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2027.

The Minister was accompanied by senior FCS&CA officials, including Pi Teresy Vanlalhruaii, Secretary; Dr. A.S. Andrew H. Vanlaldika, Additional Secretary; and Pi Saizikpuii, Director.

Speaking to India Today NE, Pralay Patra, Managing Director of TNGCL, said, “The delegation has come to inspect how we operate and distribute gas. We will be providing gas to Mizoram and building the required infrastructure there. They wanted to understand our operations firsthand.”

He added that physical work on the ground has not yet begun due to pending land allocation. “Requests for land have already been submitted and are under process. Once land is allotted, work will begin. The main gas supply will be provided by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited, and TNGCL will handle distribution in Mizoram,” he said.