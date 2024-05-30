Mizoram Police have successfully intercepted a smuggling operation, rescuing 24 exotic species, including 18 snakes, at Kanhmun village on the Mizoram-Tripura border, according to a police statement issued on Thursday.

The operation led to the arrest of two Tripura residents involved in the illegal transportation of these animals.

Police personnel at Kanhmun intercepted a Tripura-bound maxicab on May 25. Upon inspection, they discovered 18 snakes, 4 turtles, and 2 monkeys inside the vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Chawngthanmawia from Amarpur district in Tripura, was immediately apprehended.

During questioning, Chawngthanmawia disclosed that he received the exotic animals from Binoi Molsom at the Zodin bus stand in Aizawl. Molsom, 34, a resident of Baksa in North Tripura district, had instructed Chawngthanmawia to deliver the animals to a maxicab counter at Samuli Bazar in Agartala.

Following this revelation, Sairang police tracked down and arrested Molsom for his involvement in the smuggling operation.

The rescued animals were handed over to a range officer of the Kanhmun forest range under the state forest department for further legal action, the police statement added.