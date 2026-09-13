Modern border fencing pilot project underway in Tripura, says CM; proposes BSF-state coordination panel

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday, September 13 said that a pilot study on modern fencing is underway in Sepahijala district and suggested forming a coordination committee between BSF and state government officials to share information related to bordering areas.

The Chief Minister said this today after attending a blood donation camp at BSF Headquarters in Agartala.

“Already, a pilot study on modern fencing is being done here in Sepahijala district. The problems in bordering areas, how people along the borders are living, and on this, it is necessary to make a coordination with the state government so that we can also understand these things. There are so many things that are known to the BSF but not to the state government. We have an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh. I have also suggested forming a coordination committee so that information will come from the district level to the state level, and matters related to the BSF can be discussed with officers. Police would also engage themselves so that we can get proper information on bordering areas and, in the coming days, the state can take steps to address the matters,” he said.

The Chief Minister, who is also the state’s Home Minister, said that pilot project work on modernising fencing is underway.

“We are working to strengthen the border, and we already have three layers of security, including BSF, Tripura State Rifles and Tripura Police. I have been asking about coordination, and monitoring is necessary. So that when BSF contact the state government officials and then when it comes to the state level, we can work on the gaps. PM Modi has also stressed that there would be no compromise with security. The border issue is a long-standing and old problem, and soon we believe that the work will be completed and the issues will be solved,” he added.