MoHFW Joint Secretary reviews health services in three Tripura districts

Meera Srivastava, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), reviewed the implementation of public health services and national health programmes across three districts of Tripura during a three-day official visit that began on July 1.

The visit focused on assessing healthcare delivery, the progress of ongoing health projects and the implementation of various national health initiatives in Unakoti, South Tripura and Sepahijala districts.

In Unakoti, Srivastava met District Magistrate Megha Jain and the Chief Health Officer before visiting the Latiyapur and Deorachhara sub-centres. She reviewed maternal and child health services, immunisation coverage and the implementation of the National Health Mission (NHM), while interacting with health personnel and ASHA workers to assess grassroots healthcare delivery.

The Joint Secretary was accompanied by senior officials from the National Health Mission (NHM), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) division and the World Health Organization (WHO) state office.

On July 2, the delegation visited South Tripura, where Srivastava chaired a review meeting with district officials to assess healthcare services, vaccination coverage, malaria control and the implementation of national health programmes.

The team also inspected the Bashkadua Ayushman Arogya Mandir under the Matai Primary Health Centre, reviewed immunisation and frontline health services, and interacted with ASHA workers. The delegation later visited the India-Bangladesh border area to assess healthcare delivery in remote locations before inspecting facilities at the Belonia Sub-Divisional Hospital.

The delegation also reviewed healthcare services in Sepahijala district, holding discussions with district health officials and medical officers from Sonamura Sub-Divisional Hospital and Kathalia Community Health Centre.

During a visit to Bashpukur Sub-Centre, Srivastava interacted with frontline health workers and reviewed vaccination coverage and other public health initiatives. She appreciated the efforts of district health officials and field-level workers in delivering healthcare services.

The visit concluded with directions to strengthen healthcare delivery systems, improve the implementation of national health programmes and enhance access to quality healthcare services across the state.