'Money power will not win, community power will': Pradyot Debbarma ahead of TTAADC polls

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of Tipra Motha Party, on April 7, asserted that “money power will not win” in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections, claiming that “community power will achieve a massive victory”.

Speaking at an election rally in Bankul, South Tripura, Debbarma positioned the contest as a fight between grassroots unity and the financial strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He said his campaign is centred on marginalised indigenous communities rather than party interests. “I am not fighting for myself or for Tipra Motha; I am fighting for my poor indigenous people — those who have no jobs, no food… and have become landless. I am fighting for your rights,” he told the gathering.

Referring to remarks by Chief Minister Manik Saha, Debbarma criticised the ruling party’s approach to development and voting. “First provide water, power, roads, and a good future for children, and then ask for votes,” he said, calling for unity among indigenous groups. “Nobody knows who is Mog, Chakma, or Tripuri — everyone is indigenous… Once we become united, no one will be able to divide us.”

Debbarma also raised concerns over the BJP’s manifesto, alleging that the term “Tribal” had been removed and that there were plans to rename the autonomous council. “What are they trying to say?” he asked, framing the move as a shift in focus away from tribal identity.

Highlighting the contrast between the two sides, he said, “On one side is BJP’s money power, and on the other is Tipra Motha’s community power… this time, money power will not win.”

He reiterated his refusal to ally with the BJP, linking the decision to unmet commitments under the Tiprasa Accord. “By not entering into an alliance, we made the right decision… I would rather die than betray my people,” he said, adding that his priority is to secure rights and resources for indigenous communities. “I don’t need a job, money, property, or land — I want to ensure all these for you. I will make my indigenous people the rightful owners of Tripura,” he added.

The remarks come as campaigning intensifies ahead of the TTAADC elections, with regional identity and development emerging as central issues.