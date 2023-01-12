BJP National President JP Nadda on January 12 said that the road connectivity projects during the UPA regime in Tripura were almost blocked but now, during BJP's tenure lakhs of villages across the country are being connected through PM Gram Sadak Yojna.

Addressing a public meeting in Agartala, the BJP National President said that in Tripura alone, more than 4,700 kms of roads are being constructed to connect the villages.

"Unlike the corrupt policies and allotments under the previous governments, Modi govt's initiative of PMAY yielded results by constructing over 3 crore houses for the poor people", JP Nadda said.

"It was a matter of over decades for the TB, Tetanus and Measles vaccines to get inducted into the National Health Programmes.But Modi Ji took just 9 months to get the vaccines developed for COVID by immediately constituting a task-force after it hit the country in January 2020.", he added.

JP Nadda said that under the Congress regime, be it about submarines, helicopters or bullet proof-jackets, everything related to even Defence was marred with corruption. He added that under the leadership of PM Modi, we have recorded over 300% rise in the defence exports.

The BJP leader said that India has become the 5th-largest economy in the world by pipping the UK. This feat is special as we did this by surpassing economy of a country which has ruled us for over 200 years, he added.

"Vivekananda Ji had predicted that India would march forward as a self-reliant country. I am pleased to state that India’s youth is marching ahead towards same under the leadership of PM Modi Ji.", JP Nadda said.