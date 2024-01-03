Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, commenced her three-day visit in Tripura with an insightful tour of the Agartala Integrated Land Port.

Interacting with Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) jawans, she expressed the significance of unhindered development in the North Eastern region for the overall progress of the country.

Responding to queries from reporters, Minister Lekhi highlighted that the visits by Union Ministers to various North Eastern states align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Be active in public' and 'Neighbourhood First' policies.

Stressing the importance of regional development, she emphasized that peace and harmony in the North East contribute to the prosperity of the entire nation. Union Ministers frequently tour North Eastern states to facilitate the swift completion of development projects, ensuring progress without hindrance.

During her visit to the Integrated Land Port, Manager Debashis Nandi extended a warm welcome to the Union State Minister. The presence of key officials, including Bimbisar Bhattacharya, Director of Information and Culture Department, and Sanjib Chakma, Joint Director at Agartala Integrated Land Port, underscored the significance of the inspection.