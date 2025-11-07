‘Moving in right direction’: Pradyot Debbarma, Manik Saha hold key talks on Tripura’s future

Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a crucial meeting on November 7, describing the discussions as “positive” and “moving in the right direction.”

Speaking after the meeting, Debbarma said the conversation was productive and centred on the overall development of the state. “I placed my points, and he shared his views. We are hopeful that the talks will continue in a cordial and constructive manner for the benefit of Tripura,” he said. He added that several key issues were discussed and that both sides were focused on “moving forward, not backwards.”

Debbarma clarified that the meeting did not touch upon electoral matters. “We did not talk about elections; the discussion was positive, and we want a solution. The talks regarding the Tiprasa Accord process are ongoing,” he stated.

Before the meeting, Debbarma had emphasised that any discussion with the Chief Minister would focus on Tripura’s welfare and the harmony between tribal and non-tribal communities.

“Not everything is about politics. We want to work for the people and the development of the state,” he said, reaffirming that the dialogue aimed to advance the rights and development of all communities in Tripura.