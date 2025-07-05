Multi-agency counter-terror drill tests Tripura’s readiness at Secretariat

A major counter-terrorism drill was carried out at the Tripura Secretariat in Agartala on the evening of 4 July 2025, bringing together multiple security agencies in a coordinated simulation designed to test emergency response to a high-risk threat scenario.

Security forces, including the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), and specialised units such as the Dog Squad and Bomb Squad, participated in the operation. The drill involved swift containment of the complex, room-to-room search operations, and a simulated hostage rescue.

One of the most critical components of the exercise was the evacuation and safety sweep of the Secretariat building. Canine and bomb disposal units led searches for potential explosives, underscoring the importance of specialised assets in managing threats to public institutions.

Officials said the exercise was aimed at strengthening coordination and response efficiency across agencies, especially in handling incidents targeting key administrative centres. The simulation tested protocols for threat containment, inter-agency communication, and on-ground execution under time-sensitive conditions.

Authorities described the drill as a necessary step to ensure preparedness and to reinforce the joint capabilities of security forces in Tripura, particularly in safeguarding vital government infrastructure.