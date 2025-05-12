MY Bharat, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has called on young people in Tripura to enrol as Civil Defence Volunteers, aiming to strengthen the state’s grassroots emergency response system.

The appeal comes as part of a wider national campaign to prepare communities for crises such as natural disasters, accidents, and other emergencies. MY Bharat officials emphasised the urgency of building a trained civilian force capable of supporting authorities in times of distress.

Bimal Patrick Shah, State Director of MY Bharat in Tripura, said the programme is designed to create a “robust cadre of trained and responsive volunteers” who can take on key responsibilities such as rescue and evacuation, first aid, traffic and crowd management, public safety, and rehabilitation.

“This is a clarion call to the youth of India to stand up for the nation. Join hands with MY Bharat and become the force that protects and serves during times of need,” he said, in a press statement.

With India witnessing an increase in both natural and man-made disasters, MY Bharat is stepping up efforts to recruit and train volunteers who can act quickly and efficiently during emergencies. The initiative is also seen as a move to instil civic responsibility and equip youth with essential life-saving skills.

Young citizens can register for the programme through MY Bharat’s official portal: https://mybharat.gov.in. The organisation is reaching out to both existing volunteers and new participants to join the effort.