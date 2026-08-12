‘My small goal has been fulfilled’: CWG judo gold medallist Asmita Dey returns to Tripura

Commonwealth Games judo gold medallist Asmita Dey returned to a hero’s welcome in Agartala on August 12, days after securing India’s first judo gold of the Games, and said the medal was the result of years of hard work, consistency and discipline.

Speaking to reporters during a felicitation programme organised by the Tripura government, Dey said winning a medal had been one of her immediate targets and that she was happy to have achieved it, although she had more goals ahead.

“I want to say that the goal I have been working towards, which was to win a medal, has been achieved. I still have other goals that I need to accomplish, but for now, my small goal has been fulfilled,” she said.

Dey won the women’s 48kg gold after defeating Canada’s Heidi Quach in a closely contested final that went into the Golden Score. Her victory marked India’s first judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

India’s judo campaign also saw Harsh Singh claim gold, while Yamini Mourya won silver and Unnati Sharma secured bronze, taking the country’s medal tally in the sport to four.

Reflecting on her journey to the podium, Dey said maintaining discipline and consistency was crucial alongside hard work.

“It took a lot of hard work, consistency, and discipline to achieve this, all of which were essential. That’s why I have won this medal today,” she said.

The young judoka received a grand welcome at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport after returning to her home state. Hundreds of supporters, sports enthusiasts and well-wishers gathered at the airport to celebrate her achievement.

Her gold has sparked fresh excitement within Tripura’s sporting community, with her performance being viewed as an inspiration for young athletes in the state.

The Tripura government and its sports department have also reiterated their commitment to supporting emerging athletes and creating more opportunities for them to compete at national and international levels.