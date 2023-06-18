A baffling and unexplained stone-pelting phenomenon has left two families residing near the Kasbesari Kali Temple in Madhupur, under Tripura's Sepahijala district, terrified for the past 7-8 months. The families, initially skeptical, now find themselves grappling with an eerie reality they cannot comprehend.

The perplexing incidents first began at the residence of Khokon Chakraborty, a prominent community member, and later extended to the neighboring house of Swapan Chakraborty. Witnesses have reported stones, bricks, and even bottles being hurled at their homes at all hours, causing perpetual fear and uncertainty.

What makes this phenomenon even more mystifying is the absence of any identifiable culprits. The projectiles seemingly materialize out of thin air, leaving residents puzzled as to who or what is behind these supernatural attacks. The fact that these events go unnoticed by passersby and neighboring households adds to the enigma.

Local sources reveal that a derelict government building adjacent to Khokon Chakraborty's residence has become a cause for heightened concern. The sound of shattering bottles emanating from the abandoned structure has only deepened the mystery surrounding these haunting episodes. Furthermore, fragments of stones and bricks are consistently discovered beneath beds and inside refrigerators, leaving the victims bewildered and anxious.

Both families, initially skeptical of supernatural activities, are now grappling with newfound terror and an unsettling resurgence of fear in the existence of ghosts. Desperate for a solution, they have sought the aid of numerous sorcerers who have performed tantric rituals in their homes, hoping to dispel the eerie presence. Unfortunately, despite their efforts and significant financial loss, the families remain haunted by these inexplicable events.

The perplexing encounters with the so-called ghosts have sent shockwaves through the local community, igniting curiosity and speculation. The once tranquil area surrounding the Kasbesari Kali Temple now finds itself at the center of an unexplained phenomenon, leaving residents yearning for answers.