National Lok Adalat to be held across Tripura on March 14, over 26,000 cases to be taken up

The first National Lok Adalat of the year will be held in Tripura on Saturday, March 14. The Lok Adalat will be conducted not only at the Tripura High Court but also across all district and sub-division court premises in the state.

A total of 26,574 cases will be taken up for disposal through 45 benches during the Lok Adalat. Among these are 21,390 pending court cases and 5,184 pre-litigation disputes.

The cases scheduled for settlement include 422 motor accident compensation cases, 204 matrimonial disputes, 5,084 bank loan recovery cases, 100 cases related to payment of bills of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and 20,718 compoundable criminal cases under various laws such as the MB Act, TP Act, TG Act and the Excise Act. In addition, 28 cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act and 18 service-related cases will also be taken up for settlement.

At the Tripura High Court, a single bench will take up 40 cases for disposal during the Lok Adalat.

Notices have already been issued to both parties involved in the cases. To assist litigants, legal volunteers or “Adhikar Mitras” will operate help desks at the Lok Adalat venues.

The Executive Chairman of the state legal services authority, Justice Dr. Amar Nath Gaur, has issued necessary instructions to ensure the successful conduct of the National Lok Adalat.

Member Secretary of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority, Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury, has urged all concerned to take advantage of the opportunity to resolve disputes quickly and without legal expenses through the Lok Adalat.