The second National Lok Adalat of the year is scheduled to be held across Tripura on Saturday, May 10 which will take place not only in the Tripura High Court but also in all district and sub-division court premises throughout the state.



Member-Secretary of Tripura Lok Adalat, Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury A total of 21,410 cases have been listed for settlement across 40 benches.



She said that these include a wide range of matters such as 339 motor accident compensation claims, 221 marital dispute cases, 5,457 bank loan repayment issues, and 1,000 BSNL bill payment cases. Additionally, 14,264 conciliatory criminal dispute cases falling under the MB Act, TP Act, TG Act, and Excise Act will be taken up, alongside 63 cheque bounce cases under the NI Act, 9 consumer-related cases, 48 electricity bill disputes, and 8 employment-related cases.



“Notices have already been issued to the parties involved, and many have been availing the benefit of pre-conciliation or early settlement by approaching the respective offices of the District Legal Services Authority and Sub-division Legal Services Authority since May 5. Those attending the Lok Adalat will also be assisted by Odhikar Mitra volunteers to facilitate the process”, she said.



Executive Chairman of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority, Justice Amarnath Gaur, has issued necessary directives to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the National Lok Adalat.