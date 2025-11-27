National parties neglect tribal communities, regional allies at risk, says Pradyot

Founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Thursday 27 November said that national political parties often fail to give due recognition to tribal communities and claimed that many regional parties ally with national parties out of self-interest, only to be sidelined or politically wiped out later.

Pradyot, who is also a royal scion, was addressing a mammoth gathering of One North East Unity in Agartala.

The royal scion also called on the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), which is in alliance with the BJP in Tripura, to join hands with Tipra Motha in the fight to protect tribal rights, warning that regional party's risk political extinction if they remain isolated.

“The IPFT should fight shoulder to shoulder with Tipra Motha. Only unity can safeguard the interests of our tribals. If regional parties fight alone, they risk the same fate as many others across the country,” Debbarma said.

He also highlighted the challenges faced while organizing the public meeting, claiming that administrative obstacles were deliberately created for Tipra Motha, unlike other political parties that reportedly held meetings without issues. Despite these hurdles, Debbarma expressed satisfaction over the large turnout of people from across Northeast India.

Speaking on the socio-economic condition of the tribal community, Pradyot acknowledged their financial struggles but expressed confidence in their resilience and determination.

“Today, the tribals may not have money, but they have confidence. The Northeast Manch is a powerful platform for us. One day, the demand for Greater Tipraland will definitely be realized,” he said.

Debbarma concluded by urging the tribal community to raise their voices collectively through the Northeast Manch, emphasizing that unity is the key to achieving their rights and preserving their identity.

The event was graced by prominent leaders from across the region, including Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya and National President of the National People’s Party (NPP); James P. K. Sangma, Working President of the National People’s Party (NPP) and Former Minister of Meghalaya; Daniel Langthasa, Founder of the People’s Party (Assam) and Former Member (MAC) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council; Mmhonlumo Kikon, Former Minister of Nagaland; R. K. Meghen, Author, Poet, Social Worker, and Senior Leader from Manipur; Hemochandra Singh, Former Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and Former Minister; and Ajoy Edwards, Founder & President of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (Gorkhaland, Darjeeling).