National students' body protests killing of Tripura student Anjel Chakma, seeks swift action

Activists of the Indian National Students' Union (NSUI) held a foot march in Dehradun on January 3, demanding strict action in the killing of Tripura student Anjel Chakma and raising concerns over student safety in Uttarakhand.

The march began at the Dehradun Municipal Corporation and ended at the District Magistrate’s office, where a memorandum was submitted to the City Magistrate. The student body said the incident had shaken the academic community and exposed gaps in law and order, alleging delays and a lack of decisive action against the accused.

The protest followed a candle march organised by NSUI at Jantar Mantar on December 30. NSUI president Varun Choudhary alleged that violence and lynching had become routine in states ruled by the BJP, accusing the party and the RSS of fostering an enabling ideology. He criticised the response time, claiming no action was taken for nearly two weeks.

Police said progress had been made in the investigation. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh stated on December 30 that five accused had been arrested, while efforts were underway to trace a sixth suspect who remains at large. According to Singh, the absconding accused, described as being of Nepali origin, left the area a day after the incident and may be hiding near border regions. A dedicated team has been formed to locate him.

Singh added that additional legal provisions, including sections related to attempted murder, had been invoked following preliminary findings. The investigation has been transferred to a senior gazetted officer, and statements from the victim’s family have been recorded. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been briefed, with the case being monitored at senior police and DGP levels.

Angel Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked with knives and blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9. He later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police said the complaint was filed around 24 hours after the incident by the victim’s brother and friends, after which the accused were identified, and arrests followed.