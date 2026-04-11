NCB-BSF-Tripura Police joint operation recovers Rs 33.62 lakh and 51 kg ganja; one held

In a major anti-narcotics operation, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura Police conducted a nearly nine-hour-long raid at a residence in the Trish Card area of Sepahijala district, leading to the recovery of Rs 33.62 lakh in cash and 51 kg 125 grams of dried ganja.

According to police sources, the operation commenced around 4 PM on April 10 and continued until approximately 1 AM on April 11. Around 235 security personnel participated in the coordinated action, with senior officials from the NCB and BSF overseeing the raid.

The house reportedly belongs to Chinta Haran Nama. As the security forces entered the premises, most occupants fled, leaving behind only the daughter-in-law of the family. During the extensive search, officials broke open doors, cupboards and other storage spaces within the residence.

Authorities recovered Rs 33.62 lakh concealed inside a cupboard, while the dried marijuana was found stored in another room. Since no other family members were present at the time of the raid, a woman was initially detained for questioning.

On Saturday morning, senior officials from the NCB and BSF visited the police station, where the seized cash was counted and formally documented. Meanwhile, Chinta Haran Nama, who had fled during the operation, later surrendered to the authorities.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the contraband allegedly belonged to his elder son, Prasenjit Nama. A case has been registered by the NCB and subsequently handed over to the Madhupur Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Officials stated that the operation underscores the continued efforts of central and state agencies to curb narcotics trafficking in the region. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the broader network involved.