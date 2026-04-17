NCB chief pushes network-centric crackdown on drug trafficking in Tripura

Anurag Garg, Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on April 17 reviewed the anti-drug strategy in Tripura and called for a network-centric approach to tackle drug trafficking.

Chairing a high-level meeting with the state’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Garg stressed the need to dismantle organised drug syndicates rather than focusing on isolated arrests. He also urged authorities to intensify action against illegal cannabis cultivation, a persistent issue in the region.

Highlighting enforcement priorities, the NCB chief called for targeting major traffickers and ensuring strong prosecution of kingpins. He recommended invoking provisions of the PITNDPS Act against habitual offenders to enhance legal deterrence.

Garg further emphasised the use of technology-driven investigations, advocating the use of NATGRID for comprehensive probes, including financial tracking, to break the economic backbone of drug networks.

The meeting also focused on strengthening the capacity of the ANTF to lead anti-drug operations effectively. Officials were directed to make NCORD meetings more outcome-oriented and utilise State-level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) platforms for improved inter-agency coordination.