NCC Northeast ADG meets Tripura CM, discusses expansion of cadet activities

Major General Anurag Vij, Additional Director General of the NCC Directorate, North Eastern Region, met Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha in Agartala on September 19 to discuss measures to strengthen and expand National Cadet Corps activities across the state.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Anand Raj Singh, Group Commander, Silchar, and Colonel N S Baath, Commanding Officer of the 13 Tripura Battalion NCC.

According to the NCC Directorate, North Eastern Region, the discussions focused on increasing the reach of NCC among Tripura’s youth, particularly those living in remote and rural areas.

The meeting explored measures to expand NCC coverage, increase the number of participating educational institutions and cadets, and strengthen infrastructure to provide greater access to NCC training and youth-development programmes.

The possibility of organising national-level integration camps in Agartala was also discussed. Such camps provide cadets from different parts of the country an opportunity to interact while promoting national integration and cultural exchange.

The NCC leadership and state government representatives also discussed expanding opportunities for cadets in military training, adventure activities, trekking, camps and leadership programmes.

Greater emphasis was placed on career guidance and creating awareness among young people about opportunities in the Armed Forces and other career avenues.

The NCC leadership also sought continued cooperation and support from the Tripura government for training activities, camps and other youth-development initiatives.

The discussions are expected to support efforts to broaden the NCC network in Tripura and provide more young people, particularly those from underserved areas, with access to its training and development programmes.