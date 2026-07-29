NCW Chairperson reviews women's safety measures in Tripura's Gomati district

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday, July 29, chaired a review meeting with senior administrative and police officials in Tripura's Gomati district to assess the implementation of women-centric welfare schemes and review the status of crimes against women and children.

The meeting focused on evaluating governance measures, law and order, and the district administration's efforts to ensure the safety and security of women and children.

During the review, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police presented detailed reports on the implementation of welfare initiatives, crime prevention measures, and the progress of cases involving women and children.

Addressing the officials, Rahatkar stressed the need for greater coordination among various government departments to ensure the effective implementation of schemes and legal safeguards aimed at protecting women.

She called for the prompt investigation of cases involving crimes against women and children, timely delivery of justice, and the adoption of a victim-centric approach while handling such cases.

The NCW Chairperson also underscored the importance of strengthening institutional mechanisms to safeguard the safety, dignity and empowerment of women and children. She emphasised the need to create greater awareness about legal rights, government schemes and support systems available for victims.

Senior officials from the Tripura government, representatives of the Tripura State Commission for Women, and officials from the district administration and police department attended the meeting.

The discussions centred on improving institutional coordination, strengthening the implementation of women-centric welfare programmes and ensuring a safer environment for women and children across Gomati district.