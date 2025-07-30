Women’s commission demands action report in Tripura minor rape case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Tuikarma under Tripura’s Khowai district and has written to the Director General of Police (DGP), Tripura, seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) within three days.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Commission expressed deep anguish over the incident, which reportedly occurred on the night of July 28.

“The Commission strongly condemns the incident and, considering the gravity of the matter, Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has taken suo motu cognizance,” the statement read.

NCW has directed the DGP to ensure a fair, swift, and time-bound investigation. It further demanded that the accused be booked under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and be arrested without delay. The Commission also emphasized the need for immediate support to the survivor, including medical and psychological assistance.

Tripura Police have arrested one accused, identified as Antar Miah, who is currently in judicial custody. A manhunt is underway to nab another accused, Hiran Miah, who remains absconding.

The NCW has sought a detailed ATR, along with a copy of the FIR, to be submitted within three days.