NDA will secure huge VC poll victory, opposition will be nowhere: Tripura BJP chief

Tripura BJP president Abhishek Debroy on September 28 claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a “huge victory” in the Village Committee elections and alleged that Opposition parties, including the CPI(M) and Congress, would be “nowhere” in the results.

Speaking after polling for the Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Debroy said voting was largely peaceful across the state, barring a few isolated incidents.

“Earlier, elections used to witness a very tense situation. But this time, barring one or two isolated incidents, people across the state voted peacefully and exercised their franchise,” he said.

Debroy also spoke about the reported firing incident at Wareng Bari in Gomati district, in which a Tipra Motha candidate was injured. He said the incident had saddened him and that he had spoken to the Superintendent of Police and the SDPO concerned.

The BJP state president urged the authorities to identify those responsible and ensure that the investigation reaches the perpetrators.

Debroy described the incident as isolated and said allegations linking the BJP to the shooting should be investigated rather than politically interpreted.

He further claimed that the injured candidate had told him that the alleged attackers were unknown to him and that he was being asked to claim that the BJP was responsible for the attack. Debroy also claimed that the vehicle involved in the incident had come from the Amarpur side.

These claims could not be independently verified.

“Many people are trying to give different colours to the incident and fish in troubled waters. People are alert and understand such attempts,” Debroy said.

The BJP leader condemned the incident and maintained that the overall polling process remained peaceful across Tripura.

He thanked the Tripura State Election Commission for conducting the elections and said the completion of polling was important for strengthening the democratic process in the state.

The Village Committee elections were held across the TTAADC areas on Monday. The BJP and Tipra Motha had announced an electoral understanding for the polls, although reports of friction between workers of the two parties had emerged in some areas during the campaign.