NDA will win over 90 per cent village committee seats: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday, October 4 expressed confidence that the NDA would secure more than 90 per cent of the seats in the Village Committee elections, with counting scheduled to begin on Monday, October 5.



Speaking about the post-poll situation, CM Saha said that apart from a couple of incidents, the village committee elections were conducted peacefully and that investigations into the reported incidents were underway.



“Election-related violence should not happen. Post-poll violence has been continuing for a long time, and it remains a major challenge for us to come out of this culture. I hope this time there will be no such incidents,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the development work undertaken by the government in rural and tribal areas, particularly road connectivity, drinking water, electricity and other basic amenities.



He criticised opposition parties for claiming that no roads had been constructed in the state, saying that people could see the development for themselves.



“Earlier, many roads and lanes were not even suitable for movement. Today, concrete roads are being constructed there. People can see the development with their own eyes,” Saha said.



He said the government had also undertaken the restoration and beautification of lakes and improvement of bridges and other infrastructure.



According to CM Saha, the government has also focused on providing electricity, drinking water and maintaining law and order across the state.



He further said that people were now able to access essential documents and certificates, including Aadhaar cards and Scheduled Caste certificates, more easily, while beneficiaries were also receiving various government allowances and welfare benefits.



The Chief Minister said the government’s development initiatives and delivery of basic services had helped create greater confidence among the people and expressed hope that the NDA would receive a strong mandate in the Village Committee elections.