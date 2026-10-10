NDA wins send clear message to Rahul Gandhi, INDIA alliance: Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura BJP MP and party national general secretary Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday, October 10 said the NDA’s successive victories in by-elections sent a clear message to Rahul Gandhi and the INDI Alliance, reflecting the people’s continued faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

In a statement, Deb said the electoral successes in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry were a strong reflection of the public’s unwavering confidence in Modi’s leadership.

He said Rahul Gandhi should respect the people’s mandate instead of questioning various institutions after every electoral defeat. The people’s verdict is supreme in a democracy, Deb added.

Congratulating the BJP leadership and party workers on the victories, Deb extended his greetings to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

He also congratulated the respective state party presidents and dedicated party workers, acknowledging their efforts behind the electoral successes.