NEC reviews Tripura projects, stresses coordination and timely completion

Members of the North Eastern Council (NEC) recently visited Tripura to review the implementation of projects funded under its initiatives, with a focus on progress, coordination and timely completion.

During the visit, NEC officials held review meetings with the National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) in Agartala to assess ongoing works. Discussions centred on the status of projects, coordination among implementing agencies, adherence to quality standards and measures to ensure that projects are completed within scheduled timelines.

Officials also reviewed projects across the education, tourism and agriculture sectors and interacted with Tripura government authorities to assess ground-level execution and identify challenges in implementation.

Earlier in February, the NEC allocated Rs 67,41,09,587 for projects across the northeastern states. In Tripura, the funding was largely directed towards improving livelihoods through fisheries and strengthening science education.

Key initiatives include programmes aimed at increasing fish productivity and developing the fisheries value chain to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities. Funding has also been provided for the establishment of a Science Park at the Science Village in Tripura to promote scientific awareness, innovation and the use of scientific methods among students and young people.

Apart from these sectors, the council has also supported projects related to knowledge exchange, cultural preservation and tourism development in the state.