NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination begins peacefully amid tight security in 10 centres of Tripura

Amid heightened security arrangements, the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination commenced smoothly on Sunday, June 21 across 10 examination centres in Tripura, including nine centres in West Tripura district and one in Dhalai district.

Speaking to India Today NE, West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar said that the examination was progressing peacefully without any disturbances or untoward incidents.

"Today, the NEET UG re-examination is underway. We visited Kendriya Vidyalaya to inspect the arrangements. In West Tripura district alone, there are nine examination centres. Students entered the examination halls by 1:30 PM, and biometric attendance systems are functioning properly. Under the supervision of National Testing Agency (NTA) representatives, the examination is being conducted smoothly. So far, no complaints have been reported. Students have reached their respective centres, and all necessary arrangements have been made. Security has also been strengthened at all examination venues," the District Magistrate said.

According to officials, around 4,500 candidates are appearing for the re-examination across the state.

To ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the examination, the District Magistrate has issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The order imposes restrictions around examination centres, considering that gatherings and the use of loudspeakers could disturb candidates.

Under the order, only candidates carrying valid admit cards, teachers, invigilators, and persons authorized by the competent authority are permitted to enter within a 100-yard radius of the examination centres. Gatherings of five or more persons are prohibited within the restricted zone.

Furthermore, except for security personnel, no individual will be allowed to carry sticks or similar weapons within the designated area. Authorities have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the restrictions.

Speaking about the security arrangements, West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak said that elaborate measures had been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

"Special security arrangements have been made at all centres. Personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR), and Tripura Police have been deployed. Everything is in place, and the examination is being conducted peacefully," Pathak said.