NEET-UG to be held at 10 centres in Tripura on June 21 under tight security

The NEET-UG examination will be conducted across Tripura on June 21 with elaborate security arrangements, officials said on May 29.

Addressing a press briefing at the state secretariat, Ravel Hemendra Kumar said the examination will be held at 10 centres across the state, including nine in West Tripura district and one in Dhalai district.

A total of 4,500 candidates from West Tripura and around 200 candidates from Dhalai district are expected to appear for the examination.

The official said all examination centres will remain under a two-tier security system supported by CCTV surveillance to ensure fair and smooth conduct of the test.

West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak said security measures have been strengthened at multiple levels to prevent malpractice and maintain peaceful conduct of the examination.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Director Animesh Debbarma announced the admission schedule for undergraduate courses in 29 degree colleges across the state, including the newly established Nalchar Government Women’s College.

He said the online application process for admissions will begin on May 29 and continue till June 7 through the SAMARTH portal.

Admissions will be conducted in four phases between June 19 and July 6, while each applicant will be allowed to apply to a maximum of four colleges.

Officials said a total of 32,159 undergraduate seats are available across Tripura’s colleges for the 2026-27 academic session.

