Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on November 20 asserted that neither the CPI(M) nor the Congress could emerge as an alternative to the BJP in the state, claiming that the development initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led government over the past five years had transformed Agartala.

He said the state capital was witnessing continuous changes and was emerging as a cleaner, more beautiful and progressive city with modern infrastructure and smart city facilities. People were experiencing these changes in their daily lives, he added.

Expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections, Chowdhury said the BJP was confident of winning all 51 wards with substantial margins.

"Based on the development carried out over the last five years, we believe there is no alternative to the BJP in making Agartala more beautiful and ensuring modern facilities and new opportunities for the Smart City," he said.

Referring to the party's campaign in the Pratapgarh Assembly constituency, the minister said the BJP was targeting a clean sweep in all eight municipal corporation wards falling under the constituency.

"Our target has been clear since the beginning of the campaign. We will win all eight out of eight wards and defeat the CPI(M)-Congress alliance by an 8-0 margin," he said, adding that the opposition parties were contesting separately but would still face defeat.

Chowdhury made the remarks while campaigning in Ward No. 41 under the Agartala Municipal Corporation, which falls within the Pratapgarh Assembly constituency, in support of BJP candidate Laxmi Singh.

Despite adverse weather conditions, hundreds of people, including women and youths, participated in the campaign rally and roadshow, which was held in a festive atmosphere.

Describing the turnout as a reflection of public enthusiasm and confidence in the BJP, Chowdhury said the response demonstrated people's faith, affection and support for the party.

Reiterating his confidence in the BJP's prospects, the minister said neither the CPI(M) nor the Congress could replace the ruling party and predicted a decisive mandate for the BJP in the civic elections.