NEP brings new perspective to education system, says NCERT director in Tripura

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Director Prof Dinesh Prasad Saklani on September 22 said the National Education Policy (NEP) has brought a new and important perspective to the country’s education system.

Saklani was speaking at the inauguration of a five-day teacher training programme at the International Fair Complex in Agartala, aimed at strengthening the professional skills of school teachers and improving the quality of teaching.

The programme has been organised by NCERT in collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) under the National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA).

Saklani formally inaugurated the workshop by pressing a button. Secretary of the School Education Department Dr Milind Ramteke also attended the event and addressed the gathering.

The NCERT director said teachers participating in the programme have an important role in ensuring the effective implementation of the NEP.

He said students in remote areas often acquire knowledge through close interaction with nature and their surroundings, adding that encouraging their creativity is an important objective of education.

Saklani also stressed the importance of regular review and feedback in improving educational programmes.

“The feedback and suggestions received from participants through this workshop will help improve the programme in the future,” he said.

Ramteke said the training programme has placed particular emphasis on primary and school education.

“Currently, Tripura ranks third in the country in terms of literacy rate,” he said.

He expressed hope that the workshop would help strengthen teachers’ professional capabilities and further improve the quality of school education in Tripura.