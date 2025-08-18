Tripura doctors restore mobility of 60-year-old patient with rare neurological therapy

Doctors at the Neurology Department of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital in Tripura successfully treated a 60-year-old man who had lost the ability to walk, marking a major breakthrough for neurological care in the state.

According to the Directorate of Health, the patient, a diabetic, was admitted on August 4 with severe walking difficulties and loss of balance. Assistant Professor Dr. Abir Lal Nath and neurologist Dr. Arpan Mitra conducted MRI Spine and NCV tests under the Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) protocol.

Although the NCV results appeared nearly normal, the patient’s worsening condition prompted doctors to administer Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy without delay. The high-cost drug, worth nearly Rs 3 lakh, was made available free of charge under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. With physiotherapy support, the patient gradually regained his strength and mobility, and within days, he was able to stand and walk with assistance.

Expressing his gratitude, the patient said the treatment gave him a “new lease of life.”

This successful intervention, achieved under the supervision of Director of Health Prof. (Dr.) Tapan Majumdar and Medical Superintendent Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, highlights the expanding capabilities of AGMC’s neurology unit.